Borneo Education System proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): A Parti Warisan leader has urged the GRS-led State Government to approach and discuss with their counterparts from the GPS-led Sarawak State Government the possibility of creating a Federal Government-ratified ‘Borneo Education System’ for both regions.

According to Assafal P. Alian who is the State Assemblyman for Tungku, as the founding members of the Federation of Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak should be given the rights to shape the education system in the country to cater to the present and future needs of both regions.

“While both Sabah and Sarawak have agreed during the formation years to allow the Federal Government to manage our education system, it is obvious that throughout the years, unseen hands have repeatedly interfered in our education system causing many deviations with important facts being omitted, most notably, on the formation of the Federation of Malaysia and our inherent rights and privileges under MA63.

“This was never part of the deal when Sabah agreed to form the Federation of Malaysia.

“What we wanted back then is an education system that will produce students of international qualities who will one day assist in the development of Sabah through meritorious appointment as governmental and industries leaders,” Assafal said in a statement on Friday.

“That is why I think the idea by the Sarawak Government to create their own state assessment examination similar to UPSR is very good because unlike schoolchildren at Peninsular Malaysia that can spend more time for extra-curriculum activities due to their superior academic environment, our schoolchildren in the rural areas are not so lucky and lagging behind academically due to poverty, logistic challenges, insufficient teaching equipment and poor facilities.

“I believe intermittent assessments, similar to UPSR and PT3, are required in Sabah for the controlled academic pressure for our schoolchildren and to enable our schools to continuously evaluate the performance of their students and make the necessary intervention or assistance long before they sit for their final SPM exam.

“Obviously the creation of such examination or even the re-introduction of UPSR and PT3 will add more burden to our teachers, hence the reason why I think our State Government should discuss the matter with their Sarawak counterparts and come out with a blueprint that reflect a separate education system that is more relevant and practical in both Borneo regions,” he added.

Assafal said the idea is not to break away from the Federal Education Ministry but to assert Sabah’s and Sarawak’s position as the founding partners of the Federation and to ensure the huge annual budget allocations worth billions of ringgit for the Education Ministry will be spent for the purpose of achieving the aspirations and current/future needs of both regions.

But, he said Sabah and Sarawak must firstly reach their consensus on this matter and thereafter, present their case as a united front to the Federal Government.

“If the Federal Education Ministry can come out with ‘Palestinean Solidarity Week’, then obviously they also can come out with the ‘MA63 Week’ too but the question here is whether the GRS-led Sabah Government has the determination to do so.

But in the event GRS is uninterested to pursue this matter, then I believe Warisan and its political allies can approach GPS and find a way as to how both States can convince the Federal Government to agree to the regions’ mutual aspirations and challenges in education matter.

“I also think that as part of an continuous effort to tackle unemployment in the rural areas of Sabah, English language must remain as the primary medium in the governmental offices and in fact, our State Government must encourage our youth to learn and speak English and other languages that promote future industries such as AI and IoT as well,” he said.