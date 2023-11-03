Construction of Limbang JPJ will commence next year, says MP

LIMBANG (Nov 3): The Limbang Road Transport Department (JPJ) will have its own building in the new township to better serve the local community, said federal Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

The Limbang MP said the new JPJ building will cost RM23 million, with construction work expected to start next year.

“The project has already been approved and is now handed over to the Public Works Department for design and so on,” he told reporters after closing the MyLesen B2 programme here recently.

Hasbi said the project had long been submitted for approval but was delayed due to the project’s location.

The location in the new township, he added, is strategic and will be bigger than its current shoplot building near Medan Bangkita.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 recipients from the district here received their B2 driver’s licence under the initiative by the government to help the low-income group.

Also present at the event were JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili, Limbang district officer Sulaiman Engal and JPJ Limbang chief Abang Aien Abang Bolhil.