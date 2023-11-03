Cops investigate alleged kerambit attack in MJC Batu Kawa after victim posts on Facebook

KUCHING (Nov 3): The police are investigating a claim by Facebook user “Roystein Pidan”, that he was attacked with a kerambit by two assailants in MJC Batu Kawa last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, when contacted, said the police have yet to identify the suspects.

“The case happened last night (Nov 2) and we are currently investigating this case,” said Abang Zainal.

Roystein Pidan had shared on Facebook his terrifying ordeal with photos and a video following the attack, including one of his injuries.

In his post, the 22-year-old said he wanted to help the suspects, who looked to be facing mechanical problems on their motorcycle around 7pm yesterday.

He said as he approached the suspects, one of them suddenly slashed him with a kerambit across his left chest.

He was however lucky as he managed to fend himself from further attacks.

He also claimed that the attack took place along the road near the apartments in MJC, Batu Kawa.