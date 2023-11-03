Diocese of Sabah to consecrate new bishop

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): The Anglican Diocese of Sabah will be consecrating Canon Kenneth Thien Su Yin as a new bishop.

The consecration service which will be held this Sunday at All Saints’ Cathedral here, will consist of elements deep in the Anglican tradition that date back to hundreds of years. It will also comprise pieces of music and dance that reflect contemporary culture.

Leading the process of the consecration is the Archbishop of the Anglican Province of South East Asia, the Most Rev. Datuk Melter Jiki Tais, who is also the Bishop of the Diocese of Sabah.

He will be assisted by Bishop Danald Jute (Diocese of Kuching), Bishop Titus Chung (Diocese of Singapore), Bishop Stephen Soe (Diocese of West Malaysia), and other bishops in the Province of South East Asia.

All Saints’ Cathedral is expected to be packed with worshippers from all over the Diocese of Sabah. Every Anglican parish in the diocese will be represented.

Priests and laity will be coming from all the major towns in Sabah, from the villages of Pitas to Sipitang, of Nangoh to Penangah, of Kunak to Nabawan, and the mission fields of Thailand and East Kalimantan.

A thanksgiving dinner will be held on the following evening, Nov 6, for over 1,000 guests. Delegates from other parts of the Province of South East Asia will also be present.

Canon Kenneth Thien, 61, had his primary education at Chung Hwa School and secondary at All Saints’ School and Sabah College. He went on to obtain a BSc (Hons) in Physics (Geophysics) from the University of Science of Malaysia (USM), Penang in 1987. He then worked with the Malaysia Geological Department, Sabah Branch, for some years.

In 1996, he obtained his LLB (Hons) from University Wolverhampton, UK. After working with a local law firm for a while, he set up his own. He is currently its senior partner, associate and consultant.

Canon Kenneth Thien served in different capacities in the Diocese of Sabah. He was once a youth worker, a lay-reader, a church planter, a pastor, a priest and the diocesan chancellor.

In 2003, he planted a church in a local shopping mall and started a café alongside it, to serve the younger generations in Kota Kinabalu. Named ‘Desert Stream’, the church is now situated in Wisma Leven, Luyang.

In 2018, he was collated a ‘canon’ of All Saints’ Cathedral; a position he has been serving since. Currently, he serves as a tutor for the Anglican Training Institute (ATI), which trains new workers for the diocese.

And as the chairman of the Diocesan Vocation and Selection Committee – a body responsible with recommending suitable candidates for ordination to the priesthood. He also coordinates the prayer ministry of the diocese.

In the Province of South East Asia, he represented the Diocese of Sabah as a Provincial Synod member and as a Provincial Standing Committee member.

He was once the national chairman of the Board of Directors of Ellel Ministries – an organisation that sought to help those with spiritual and emotional needs.

Canon Kenneth Thien is married to Lok Fui Ying; and they have an adult daughter, Zaccaria Yi Hung.

At the consecration service, he will also be appointed to assist the diocesan bishop, the Most Rev. Datuk Melter Jiki Tais, in the episcopal ministration of the Diocese of Sabah.

The Anglican mission in Sabah started in Labuan in 1850; and has since spread to the different parts of Sabah. Today, there are about 30,000 worshippers who gather weekly in the many churches and worship centres.

The Diocese also manages 11 mission schools, several play-schools and kindergartens, and nine privately owned institutions of education, including an international school.

Mission work has also reached Thailand and East Kalimantan.