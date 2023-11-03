Dr Rundi: Embrace new technology to enhance veterinary service management

KUCHING (Nov 3): There is a need to enhance the management of veterinary service in Sarawak given the increasing number of zoonotic diseases like rabies in the state, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Atom.

The Sarawak Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development minister said one way is to embrace new technology in veterinary healthcare services which could revolutionise ways to provide care and protect animals.

“The question here is whether or not we need to improve the number of animals. And everyone needs to see the outcome from this congress that will provide the answer and solution.

“It is crucial for us to look forward to the future for the next decade on what we are going to do to mitigate all these infectious diseases that we are facing through animal transmission,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the 22nd Fed­er­a­tion of Asian Veter­in­ary Asso­ci­ation (Fava) and 33rd Malay­sian Veter­in­ary Med­ical Asso­ci­ation (Mavma) Con­gress here at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

“I, personally, agree that we should improve our ways in taking care of animal welfare. But we cannot do this as business as usual.

“That means we have to adopt new technology, safer ones including the health and wellbeing of the animals.

“This includes mitigation to prevent zoonotic diseases that come from animals that are transmitted to human beings,” he said.

Dr Rundi further pointed out that despite the emergence of zoonotic diseases, only 5 per cent of viruses have been detected.

With the animal populations expected to grow up to 9 billion by 2050 globally, he cautioned that the emergence of new viruses with uncontrolled animal populations coupled with the climate change crisis could jeopardise human well-being if the current scenario continues to persist.

“This transboundary problem that we are facing cannot be done in silo. We have to intermingle with other countries, especially in Asia. Because the Asian region consumes the most animal proteins.

“As we can see today there are so many viruses. today but only 5 percent that we have known. 95 per cent have not yet been detected and they are there.

“And this, at any time they can emerge. Even diseases that we are facing now can remerge and that’s what happened to Covid-19, including H1N1, rabies.

“These are very detrimental not only to the wellbeing of animals but also to human beings,” he said.

Dr Rundi said while Sarawak is committed to addressing the global health crisis, awareness on the importance of veterinary healthcare services remains low.

He thus urged all parts of societies to work together and become part of the solutions in protecting the well-being of animals.

“It is very important for us to really study on how we can improve the well-being of animals.

“We are being tasked in the government as policy makers to make sure that we are all able to facilitate all the time not only in our enforcement of law but also to work together with those with animal advocacy groups.

“This is to ensure all this problem that we foresee now can be moved forward in the future,” he said.