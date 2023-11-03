Driver, attendant injured after lorry crashes into ditch on Jln Serian-Sri Aman

KUCHING (Nov 3): A lorry driver and his attendant suffered injuries after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash near Kampung Sungai Engkabang on Jalan Serian-Sri Aman around 1.30pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said both victims had to be extricated out of the wrecked five tonne lorry through the vehicle’s windshield.

It was believed that the driver lost control of the lorry before it veered to the left side of the road, then crashed into a ditch.

At the scene, rescuers from the Serian Bomba station found both victims trapped but not pinned inside the lorry’s cabin.

Rescuers then managed to stabilise the lorry before breaking its windshield to free the victims.

Both were given first aid treatment at the scene before being sent to Serian Hospital for further treatment.