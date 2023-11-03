Emas Dinamik charting its course to success

ESTABLISHED in 2008, Emas Dinamik Sdn Bhd – a leading company in the oil and gas sector specialising in marine transportation, civil construction, mechanical engineering, and manpower supply – has grown by leaps and bounds to become a trusted name in the industry.

With a current fleet of nine vessels, the Sabahan company employs 149 personnel, all locals, to cater to the needs of their clients in several fields, including vessel chartering, marine logistics and offshore support.

On 5th October this year, the company was among 25 vendors in Sabah which were recognised for their successes and contribution to the state during the PETRONAS’ Commemoration of Sabah Vendors’ Participation in the Oil and Gas, Services, and Equipment (OGSE) ceremony.

In their journey thus far, the company had also received the PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sabah Assets) Contractor Mentorship Graduation Award in 2022 and was a recipient of PETRONAS’ Sabah Outstanding Vendor Award in 2015.

Emas Dinamik Managing Director, Redzuan Khushairy, said the recognitions have spurred his team to push boundaries, and it is now, in fact, planning to increase its fleet to cater to other segments.

The company celebrated a proud moment recently with the launch of its latest vessel, the Sahan Charlie 11.

“Sahan Charlie 11 was built under PETRONAS’ Safina Project, which was established to elevate local capabilities in shaping the industry towards fostering collaboration between vessel owners, clients and the shipbuilding sector.

“We worked closely with the PETRONAS team to ensure the vessel was designed to handle a wide range of services from transportation, logistics, maintenance and support operations, with the highest standards of safety.

“This is to ensure the well-being of the crew and environment while meeting the specifications required by PETRONAS Carigali to streamline their operations, reduce downtime, and maximise productivity,” he said.

Redzuan said the journey since 2008 has not been smooth sailing, but having worked on and completed several notable projects in the oil and gas sector, Emas Dinamik – with its commitment to delivering excellence, along with their extensive experience and expertise – has made the company a preferred choice for clients in the industry.

“Through our marine and transportation services, civil and maintenance engineering, as well as manpower supply, we have established ourselves as a reliable and trusted partner for companies in the industry,” he said.

Apart from PETRONAS, Emas Dinamik had previously also secured and completed contract jobs with notable companies such as Vestigo, Hibiscus, ExxonMobil, and EnQuest.

Currently, Emas Dinamik has ongoing projects with PETRONAS, namely the Provision of Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) for Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs) Operations (Project Safina), and the Term Contract of Civil Works Maintenance at Sabah Sarawak Gas Pipeline, Area A.

“Our hope and aspiration for each partnership is typically to foster mutually beneficial relationships. Emas Dinamik aims to leverage its capabilities and experience to contribute to PETRONAS, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver high-quality services.

“In return, we could benefit from access to project opportunities, knowledge sharing, and potential long-term business relationships with PETRONAS,” he said.

He also highlighted the significant positive impacts of these projects and programmes with PETRONAS, noting that the company’s performance has significantly improved, not only in terms of profits but also in capabilities and competencies for its employees.

By becoming part of the PETRONAS’ supply chain, vendors such as Emas Dinamik can gain access to a broader network of potential clients and projects, leading to increased business volume, revenue growth and long-term sustainability.

This helps the growth of local economies by promoting local content and job creation. As local vendors expand their operations and secure contracts, they often engage local workforces, suppliers, and support industries, stimulating economic activity and creating employment opportunities.

Redzuan said Emas Dinamik’s technical expertise, industry experience, quality and safety standards, local content and capabilities, innovation, and adaptability, as well as strong financial standing, were among the key factors contributing to the company’s success stories as a PETRONAS vendor.

The company hopes to be recognised as a safe and reputable service provider in the Malaysian oil and gas industry and to contribute to the growth and development of the industry by providing reliable and efficient services.

Its mission is to maximise returns to all stakeholders by having a professionally managed vessel with competent crew, both onboard and ashore, as well as optimising expenditures without sacrificing safety and reliability.

“Emas Dinamik recognises the importance of investing in local communities and developing the capabilities of local workers, which is why we provide training for our personnel so that their capabilities are upgraded,” he said.

His advice to local vendors and entrepreneurs? “Don’t give up. Overcoming challenges is what makes you resilient”.