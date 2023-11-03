Gagasan Rakyat holding first general assembly Nov 13

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) will be holding its first general assembly on November 13.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, said among the proposals during the assembly are amendments to the party’s constitution which would be tabled and debated.

He told reporters after the party’s supreme council meeting at the party’s headquarters in Alamesra on Friday that there are many issues that would be raised and debated at the first Gagasan Rakyat assembly to be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), including debating the president’s speech and amendment of the party’s constitution.

He also said those debating had been selected from the respective zones as it would not be possible to have everyone involved in the debate.

Hajiji said about 2,000 members from 73 divisions would be attending and observing the event.

He added that there are presently 260,000 party members and by December this year, they are aiming to have 300,000 members.

Gagasan Rakyat was launched officially last March 2 after Hajiji and all Bersatu state legislative assembly members left the party on 10 December 2022.