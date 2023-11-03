Grander Sibu Powerboat Race planned for next year

SIBU (Nov 3): A larger scale Sibu Powerboat Race is being planned for next year, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Joshua Ting.

He said this follows the good response this year from participants, including from Brunei.

“Since this is the first time of Sibu Powerboat Race was held after a 13-year lapse, we hope that the next race will be held on a bigger scale and be more happening than this year,” he said when officiating at the event today on behalf of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing at Rajang Esplanade.

“With participation from foreign countries, this is an international event.”

He called for more parties to sponsor the event.

Ting also thanked the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), police, and Fire and Rescue Department for their cooperation.

“We are grateful to all parties who together made this event a success,” he said.

Jointly organised by Persatuan Perpaduan Sungai Merah and Sibu Motor Sports Association, the race will continue until Sunday.

Over 200 boats are competing in eight categories for prizes totalling RM48,250.

The eight categories are 5hp open, 18hp long boat, 18hp tunnel boat, 30hp 2 Cyl tunnel boat, 30hp 3 Cyl tunnel boat, SST-45 formula light, 50hp tunnel boat, and SST-60 pro class tunnel boat.