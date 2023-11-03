Hope Place delivers aid in support of single mum in Muara Tuang

KUCHING (Nov 3): Hope Place’s food aid programme to support the lower income group has benefitted a single mother of three from Muara Tuang in Kota Samarahan here.

Jothi Yakut, 46, earns a living as a self-employed seamstress and is the family’s sole breadwinner.

While having to keep up with bills, rent and other household expenses, Jothi is a resilient mother who is determined to take good care of her children, said Hope Place in a statement.

Her eldest child, 20, is currently studying a marine course under a scholarship in Kuala Lumpur.

Her second child, 18, achieved 5As in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and was offered a scholarship to study engineering at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak Campus in Kota Samarahan.

“I’m so proud and blessed with my children’s achievements and I will try my best to give them the best,” said Jothi in the statement, while sharing her struggles in meeting the needs of her children and of the financial hardship caused by the rising cost of living.

Jothi owns an electrical sewing machine which she bought after years of saving, and earns a non-fixed income from her small home-based tailoring business.

She is experienced in making clothes like Baju Kebaya, children’s apparels and even cushion covers and curtains.

To support this humanitarian initiative, Hope Place or Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching (PKHK) can be reached on 082-505987.

Opening hours are from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

All donations are welcome and receipts will be given upon request. The public can donate directly to Hope Place’s bank account (MBB: 5112 8900 1160) or via its SPay Global QR code on its Facebook page.