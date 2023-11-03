Jepak by-election: Association chief urges all constituents to vote tomorrow

BINTULU (Nov 3): As the Jepak by-election enters its final hours of campaigning, over 22,000 voters are expected to cast their votes at 14 polling stations tomorrow from 7.30am to pick their new elected representative.

Persatuan Warga Anak Jati Jepak (PWAJJ) president Saidi Abang Samsudin said this by-election would be crucial for the constituency’s continuous growth, thus all constituents must fulfil their responsibility by casting their votes.

He urged all eligible voters in the constituency not to miss out this opportunity by exercising their voting rights.

“The people who have registered as voters need to realise that their vote is very important,” he said.

At the same time, he hoped voters can make wise decisions and choose a capable government who can bring greater development for the people.

“I appeal to the people to make a decision to prioritise stability, peace, wellbeing, harmonious and comfortable living environment.

“What is more important is the continuity and assurance of a better and reassuring future for all of us,” he said.

Saidi said Jepak voters need to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee and ensure a victory for the state coalition so that all development projects that have been planned by Jepak former assemblyman, the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip, can continue.