Jobless Petra Jaya man gets jail, fine for threatening dad, damaging items  

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to seven months in prison and fined him RM2,000 in default three months’ jail for threatening to hurt his father and damaging a door and table fan.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Muhamad Nur Materang, 24, on his own guilty plea to two charges framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

For the first charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, he was sentenced to seven months in jail for committing criminal intimidation by threatening to hurt his 65-year-old father.

For the second charge under Section 427 of the same Code, he was fined RM2,000 in default three months in jail for committing mischief by damaging a door and table fan belonging to his father.

He committed both offences at the family’s house in Petra Jaya here at around 11am on Sept 27, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhamad Nur suddenly flew into a fit of rage and kicked his father’s bedroom door and table fan.

He further threatened to hurt his father if the latter did not give him any money.

His father immediately lodged a police report for further action.

Meanwhile, damage to the door and table fan led to losses of RM120.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Muhamad Nur was unrepresented by legal counsel.