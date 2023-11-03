Kuching plumber jailed for injuring man with guandao in front of hospital

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a plumber to eight months in jail for hurting a 25-year-old man with a traditional polearm known as guandao.

Don Hiroshee Philip, 30, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two of the punishments.

Don committed the offence in front of a private hospital at Jalan Stutong here at 5.10pm on Oct 1.

Based on the facts of the case, a man was parking his car in front of the hospital when Don attacked him with a guandao.

The assault caused the victim to sustain injuries on the head.

It is understood that Don accused the man of taking his photo at the hospital’s car park.

However, when he checked the victim’s mobile phone, no photo was taken.

Don fled after the incident.

The victim immediately lodged a police report, which led to Don’s arrest the next day.

The investigation found that there was a witness and an identification line-up conducted later identified Don as the attacker.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Don was unrepresented by legal counsel.