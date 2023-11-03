Kuching to host largest sustainable development conference in M’sia

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Malaysia Urban Forum (MUF) 2023 taking place here from tomorrow (Nov 4) will be the largest sustainable development conference event in Malaysia, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication said the forum will feature 300 speakers and panellists in more than 106 sessions and open events.

“To date, a total of 2,000 people have registered to participate in MUF 2023. However the organisers are aiming for up to 5,000 participants, as this forum is free and open to all.

“So all ministries, departments, agencies, students and members of the public are invited to participate in this MUF conference via the registration platform that has been prepared,” he told a press conference at the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) building yesterday.

The fifth edition of MUF will be held at various venues around the city, namely the State Library (Nov 4), Old Courthouse (Nov 5) and Hikmah Exchange Event Centre (Nov 6 to 8).

Kuching is hosting the forum for the first time.

The five-day event will see governments, industries, businesses, academia, professionals, and communities participating in open conferences and various dialogues, discussing the existing challenges and best practices in facilitating sustainable urban transformation agenda.

“Among key topics are decarbonisation and climate change, data and technology, and food security,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also minister in charge of DBKU.

He said among the highlights of the forum would be the ‘Premier’s Dialogue’, where Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would share with the audience his views on urban transformation.

The dialogue will see panellists from home and abroad, including Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, discuss the sustainability agenda as a catalyst for new economic sectors in attracting investors, as well as more efficient city management governance.

“Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Zakri Abdul Hamid will also be a panel expert, while the United Nations Development Programme resident representative for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam Moloy Banerjee will act as moderator,” added Dr Abdul Rahman.

Themed ‘Catalysing Transformative Actions for Sustainable and Resilient Urbanisation’, MUF 2023 is organised by Urbanice Malaysia, a centre of excellence under the Ministry of Local Government Development, and hosted by the Sarawak government and DBKU.

Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang and Urbanice chief executive officer Norliza Hashim were also present at the press conference.