Landslide hits Rumah Imban in Kanowit

SIBU (Nov 3): Some sixty residents of Rumah Imban at Ulu Ranan in Kanowit near here had to be evacuated after a landslide struck their longhouse early this morning.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said they responded to the distress call after having been informed of the incident at 8.08am.

“The landslide struck from the portion of ‘bilik’ (unit) 13 to 15 of the longhouse at about 6.30am,” the statement said.

Deep cracks were also detected in the kitchen of ‘bilik’ 14 of the longhouse, it added.

APM reminded the local residents to stay alert and to notify the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and relevant authorities on any soil erosion activity that may signal a potential occurrence of landslide.

Also involved in the operation today were Bomba and police personnel.