Malaysia Australia Business Council keen to work with S’wak counterpart to enhance trade, boost ties

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Malaysia Australia Business Council (MABC) is keen on collaborating with the Sarawak Australia Business Chamber (SABC) to enhance trade and relations between Sarawak, Malaysia and Australia.

Speaking at the recent MABC annual gala dinner in Kuala Lumpur, MABC president Dato Peter Tan expressed his appreciation for the attendance and support of SABC council members headed by president Rodger Chan.

The dinner’s guest of honour Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang, who is National Unity Minister, said he was happy to see the close collaboration between organisations in East and West Malaysia.

“I encourage both SABC and MABC to work together for the good of Sarawak, Malaysian and Australia,” he said in his speech.

Also present was Australia Trade Commissioner Melanie Harris.