Mukah PTA chairman backs S’wak’s plan for Year 6 assessment system

MUKAH (Nov 3): An education stakeholder here welcomes the proposal for Sarawak to set up its own assessment system for Year 6 pupils.

SK Mukah Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Tanrapijan Serakawi said that the assessment could be used as a benchmark to determine the pupils’ level of learning achievement.

“This assessment is to ensure that all pupils achieve minimum mastery of all subjects at the primary school level before they advance to the secondary level,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister paper, Utusan Borneo.

This, he added, is also to ensure that all pupils master the 3Ms, namely reading, writing and counting.

Tanrapijan said this in response to the state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development’s plan to devise its own assessment system, in view of the Education Ministry’s decision to scrap the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in all primary schools nationwide.

He opined that the primary school syllabus should also be strengthened and improved, while making it easier for teachers to adapt teaching and learning to match the pupils’ needs.

“The proposal will not bring any loss but will benefit everyone, especially the pupils,” he said.

“Even in religion, we are given a test to measure the level of faith to make people stronger and more resilient, so it is not wrong to measure the children’s understanding level of learning,” he added.