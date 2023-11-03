Philip Morris launches IQOS ILUMA, sets sights on smoke-free Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Philip Morris Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PMM), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), has launched IQOS ILUMA, the latest and most innovative addition to their growing portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

The new IQOS ILUMA is the brand’s first tobacco-heating system to introduce induction-heating technology, which utilises no blade and requires no cleaning, PMM said in a statement.

“Our priority has always been to provide a better alternative to adult smokers. Today, with IQOS ILUMA it brings to our market a smoke-free product that carries an intuitive design with the latest induction heating systems that provides consistency and addresses consumer pain points,” PMM Managing Director Naeem Shahab Khan said.

“We believe that ILUMA will encourage a growing number of smokers to switch to a better alternative and represents an important leap forward in our efforts to accelerate the achievement of a smoke-free Malaysia,” Naeem said.

The IQOS ILUMA series offers three devices in Malaysia namely IQOS ILUMA PRIME, IQOS ILUMA and IQOS ILUMA ONE.

These devices use new induction-heating technology but offer different designs to allow adult users to select the device that best suits their needs and preferences.

The innovative heating technology in these devices is the smartcore induction system that heats the tobacco from within the new Terea Smartcore stick.

These newly designed sticks are to be used only with IQOS ILUMA which features an auto-start function that detects when the Terea stick is inserted and automatically turns on the device.

These bladeless devices offer a cleaner way to heat tobacco from the core, without burning it, to provide a more consistent experience, no tobacco residue, and no need to clean the device.

Additionally, they generate no combustion and no smoke, and PMI’s market research indicates that IQOS ILUMA provides a more pleasurable experience compared to previous IQOS generations.

“Our objective is a world without cigarettes; a world where cigarettes are replaced by smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than continued smoking,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak.

“We have launched several generations of our IQOS heated tobacco system; expanding our portfolio to offer constantly improved, science backed solutions that take advantage of advancements in technology and address pain points heard from consumers.”

“This commitment to continuous innovation plays a significant role in our ambition to deliver a smoke-free future,” Olczak said.

“The launch of IQOS ILUMA, our most innovative device yet, gives adult smokers another better choice and represents an important leap forward in our efforts to accelerate the end of smoking,” he added.

PMI’s studies, to date, have found that IQOS generates no combustion and no smoke.

Like previous IQOS devices, IQOS ILUMA emits, on average, 95 per cent lower levels of harmful chemicals compared with cigarettes.

Importantly, this does not necessarily equal a 95 per cent reduction in risk, and IQOS ILUMA is not risk-free.

“The best thing smokers can do is quit nicotine and tobacco products altogether. Smoke-free products present a better alternative to continued smoking for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke,” the PMM statement said.

The new IQOS products are available on IQOS.com and IQOS authorised stores throughout Malaysia, including East Malaysia.

Since 2008, PMI has invested more than US$10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialise innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes.

This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioural research, as well as post-market studies.