PN accuses govt of trying to buy off its MPs, but refuses to report bids to authorities

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has alleged today that there have been attempts to persuade Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal lawmakers to defect using indirect bribes.

Hamzah claimed several of his coalition colleagues have been approached by unnamed people who tried to convince them to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim by offering some form of incentives, including money.

However, when asked if PN will lodge any complaints or file a report with the police or other relevant authorities, Hamzah replied “no”.

Malay Mail cannot independently verify these claims, and is seeking comments from Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME