Premier: Jepak set to become new administrative centre for Bintulu Division

SIBU (Nov 3): Jepak is set to become a new administrative centre for a progressive and modern Bintulu Division, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the completion of the Bintulu-Jepak Bridge, expected to be in Oct 2025, would definitely help boost development in the Jepak area in terms of infrastructure and the mushrooming of new housing estates there.

“Many development projects are being carried out in the Jepak area and when completed, this will upgrade the status of Bintulu to become a more progressive and dynamic town,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the construction site of the Kampong Jelutong Expansion Scheme in Jepak this afternoon.

He said the expansion of Kampong Jelutong Phase I will involve the construction of 98 residential units which will be built in the second phase onwards for the local residents.

He said the homes will provide the people, especially those from Jepak, with a comfortable modern living and a place to stay.

“It is built in an orderly manner and equipped with infrastructure and modern day facilities that provide the comfort for every resident to enjoy and relax,” he said.

Abang Johari was also briefed on the construction of a new road connecting the Bintulu-Jepak Bridge to Bintulu Airport and its surrounding areas.

“The rapid phase of development in Jepak town and the construction of the Bintulu-Jepak bridge which connects Jepak to Bintulu town will help boost the image of the town,” he added.