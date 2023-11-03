Premier: S’wak govt to compensate NCR landowners affected by Jepak Jaya development project

BINTULU (Nov 3): The Sarawak Government will compensate the Native Customary Right (NCR) landowners affected by the Jepak Jaya development project.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg assured that if the NCR owners’ claims are legitimate, the state government will definitely pay compensation to them.

“What we do, we will check whether that is their legitimate land. If legitimate, we must pay. We have the law,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a working visit to the Kampung Jelutong extension scheme in Jepak today.

On another development, Abang Johari said the first 98 residential units are now under construction for the Kampung Jelutong extension scheme.

“The first phase is 98 units which is now under construction and we have a balance of 3,000 over units (left) to do that will allow us to build affordable houses for the local community.

“The prices will be much lower than the market price now, with this sort of bungalow house, the land size is about 10 to 12 points,” he explained.

Abang Johari, who is the chairman of Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) said the people would be able to buy houses that are better organised and equipped with infrastructures including fast internet throughout the Jepak Jaya area.

He said the initial government plan for the Jepak Jaya is providing 7,000 lots of land which would be able to meet the needs of the community in Bintulu to own a more comfortable house at a reasonable price.

He however declined to reveal the market price of the units, but assured that it would be affordable for local homebuyers.

He said those who bought the houses would have more freedom to extend it in the future, especially for the two-storey bungalows.

“With this infrastructure we can develop this area for people from the densely populated village and there will be more organised houses,” he said.