Selangau MP: Ulu Arip swampy areas have potential to be developed into large-scale rice farms

SIBU (Nov 3): The swampy areas of Ulu Arip in Selangau have the potential to be developed into large-scale rice farming areas, said Selangau MP Edwin Banta.

Rice cultivation in Ulu Arip at the moment, he said, is more on small-scale farming rather than for commercial purposes.

“Situated in the wetland area, the land is swampy and fertile, and is suitable for rice cultivation,” he said, adding that this suggestion was backed by one of the longhouse chiefs, William Badie.

With the help and support from the government, Edwin opined that the local rice production would go hand-in-hand with the government’s food security initiatives.

The other area which can be transformed into a rice planting area is in Penyarai, Kakus which is mainly inhabited by the Orang Ulu community, he said.

“I’ve inspected the area using a helicopter and found that it had great potential for the cultivation of rice and coffee plants as an agro-commodity crop,” he said.

“The area is very far and big but it has not been developed,” he added.

When asked on former Tamin assemblyman Datuk Joseph Mauh’s proposal in 2012 to turn the Lemai area in Balingian into a rice growing area, Edwin replied that he was not aware of it.

“If it has the potential, we will also recommend the Lemai area to be included into the list of potential rice growing areas in the state,” he said.

This large-scale rice cultivation project, he said, is to address the growing threat of food insecurity, due to heavy reliance on rice imports from India, China and Vietnam, as well as the global climate change and increasing exchange rates.