Selangor Sultan to present scrolls at UPM Bintulu convocation

BINTULU (Nov 3): Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) chancellor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has consented to present scrolls to 487 graduands at the university’s Bintulu campus during Session 1 of the UPM’s 47th convocation tomorrow (Nov 4).

In a statement, UPM Bintulu campus (UPMKB) said Sultan Sharafuddin will present nine doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees, 12 master’s degrees, 84 bachelor’s degrees, and 382 diplomas for various programmes.

The statement said the PhD graduates include Iban singer Alexander Peter Chelum, who conducted research on the symbols and meanings of the Nyangahant ritual of the Salako community in Kampung Pueh, Lundu.

In addition, the chancellor will also present prizes to university level winners namely, the Live Animals Medical Centre Award for Best Bachelor’s Graduate to Nurul Syahmah Matsah (Bachelor of Human Development Science with Management) and the Yvonne Sing Sai Hoi Excellence Award – Best Diploma Graduate to Tai Yu Tian (Diploma in Fisheries).

The 47th UPM Agricultural Expo and Convocation Festival (Session 1) is now being held until Sunday from 8am to 11pm daily at the Dewan Sri Kenyalang expo site.

Items on sale include a variety of saplings, such as forest durian trees found only in Sarawak, namely durian Nyekak and durian Isu.

There are also food products, beverages, souvenirs, and convocation flowers, Putra Agricultural Center (PPP) UPMKB agricultural products at reasonable prices, competitions (E-sport, Rugby 7 Sides, Karaoke), archery, flying fox, kayaking, convo cultural night, and more.

The public can also participate in the Putra Bakti @Animal Exhibition (AnimEX 5.0) activities, which aim to raise awareness of proper care for pets, reptiles, and aquatic animals, in addition to an exhibition of livestock species available at UPMKB.

UPMKB is a branch campus of UPM and currently has the Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences and the Faculty of Humanities, Management, and Science.

The green campus with an area of ​​714.178ha can accommodate 2,800 students at a time and offers programmes at PhD, master’s, bachelor’s, diploma, and diploma preparation levels.