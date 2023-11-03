Sibu Powerboat Race returns after 13 years

SIBU (Nov 3): The Sibu Powerboat Race is making a comeback after a 13-year lapse, with over 200 boats already registered.

The event, a joint effort by Persatuan Perpaduan Sungai Merah and Sibu Motorsports Association, began yesterday with registration of participants.

“Races begin tomorrow (Nov 3) until Nov 5 at the Rajang Esplanade and Jalan Khoo Peng Loong.

“The last powerboat race event in Sibu was held in 2010. While this sport has remained dormant in Sibu, powerboating has grown in leaps and bounds in other regions of Sarawak,” said event organising chairman Emir Rosely.

On the participants, he said they include 20 boats from Brunei and they will be vying in eight categories for a share of RM48,250 in prize money.

The eight categories are 5hp Open, 18hp Long Boat, 18hp Tunnel Boat, 30hp 2 Cylinder Tunnel Boat, 30hp 3 Cylinder Tunnel Boat, SST-45 Formula Lights, 50hp Tunnel Boat, and SST-60 Pro Class Tunnel Boat.

Adding on, Emir said the organisers aim to maximise the impact of the event on the state’s tourism by leveraging on Sibu’s centralised location.

“Hopefully in the future, Sibu will be prepared to welcome more international tourists,” he said.

Aside from the boat race, other activities lined up include a ‘Zombie Zumba Fun Run’ tomorrow evening (Nov 4), with some 1,000 expected to take part.