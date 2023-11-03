Sibu woman loses RM43,150 to scam part-time job offer received via WhatsApp

SIBU (Nov 3): A saleswoman in her 20s here has lost RM43,150 to a non-existent part-time job scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim received a WhatsApp message on Sept 26 offering her part-time job.

He said she was interested in the offer as it promised a very high commission rate.

“The victim then contacted the fraudster on the Telegram application with the username @VIVIAN-GGS and submitted her personal information such as bank account number and phone number,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the suspect also provided a link for the purported sale of goods and then instructed the victim to complete 34 tasks by pressing the ‘like’ button.

He said the victim followed all the instructions given to get the promised commission.

“From Oct 28 to Oct 29, she made 17 money transfers into seven local bank accounts for the purpose of completing the tasks in order to obtain the promised commission,” he said.

The victim was told the commission would be credited into her account within two to three hours.

“However, until the report was made, the victim did not receive the promised commission so realised she had been duped,” he said.

She lodged a police report on Oct 31.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He advised the public not to be easily deceived and influenced by job offers through social media that promise lucrative returns.

He also said the public should also make detailed checks with the relevant company or agency before applying for or accepting any dubious job offer.

For further information, call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 or follow the CyberCrimeAlertRMP or JSJKPDRM Facebook pages.

To check bank accounts or phone numbers that are in doubt go to http://ccid.rmp.gov.mysemakmule.