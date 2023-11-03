Superb performance by Elite Wushu Club Kuching at international competition in Selangor

KUCHING (Nov 3): Elite Wushu Club Kuching produced a superb performance at the recent International Wushu Open Competition and International Online Wushu Competition in Klang, Selangor.

The 28-member team led by club president and head coach Lydia Ling Ung Hee performed beyond expectations to amass 86 gold, 27 silver, and nine bronze medals to finish second overall in the competition.

“I was shocked and surprised that despite fielding a small team, we could win so many gold medals to beat bigger teams in the competition.

“In fact, we only lost to the host team Kelab Wushu Dong Bei Bei of Kuala Lumpur by three gold medals. We were actually leading with more than 30 golds on the first day of competition,” Ling told The Borneo Post today.

She said the competition was very good exposure for the athletes, especially for those who have not won any medals in local and state competitions.

“I am also surprised with the performance of two brothers who suffer from autism. The elder brother, who is 10 years old, won a silver and bronze, while his 8-year-old brother bagged six golds, one silver, and one bronze,” added Ling.

The club also collected an RM2,000 bonus for finishing as second overall, while three athletes received RM300 each for being named the all-rounder in their respective age groups.

Serene Teo Xin Ling was Group E (12-13 years) female all-rounder champion and she also won three gold medals in Group E optional tajijquan, optional tajijjian, and 3rd International Competition Routine Taijishan.

Janessa Chong Ming Zhen was the winner of the female all-rounder award in Group B (6-7 years) after she collected eight gold and one silver.

Derek Chong Jia Cheng was Group B male all-rounder champion after bagging gold medals in 16 form foundation taijiquan, taijijian, and 24 form basic taijiquan.

Among those who also performed excellently were Dylon Jee Yek Fung who captured seven gold, Jayson Chong Jie Sheng (five gold, two silver, one bronze), Jeffrey Bong Jun Wei (six gold, one silver, one bronze), Kho Kern Ann (six gold, two silver), Sim Sze Kiat (four gold), Hong Wu He (eight gold, one silver), Hong Wu Kang (four gold, three silver), Alan Charlie Linang (six gold, three silver, two bronze), and Einstein Chin Yee Ge (four gold).

Ling also contributed two gold medals, while coach Goh Swee Li bagged three gold and the Group L Female all-rounder award.