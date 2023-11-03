S’wak Education ministry sets Nov 6–8 for inaugural Premier’s Debate Challenge

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) will be hosting a debate challenge in English and Bahasa Melayu for secondary schools and higher learning institutions this Nov 6 to 8.

Its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee said over 200 students from over 20 secondary schools and higher institutions learning throughout Sarawak will be competing in the Premier’s English and Bahasa Melayu Debate Challenge.

He said this in a press conference at the ministry’s office in Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) Tower in The Isthmus here, yesterday.

“The debate challenge will not only enhance the standard of proficiencies in the English and Bahasa Melayu languages among students, but also as a platform for them to express their thoughts intellectually whilst building their critical thinking skills,” he said.

“In addition, it encourages intellectual discourse among students in Sarawak. We don’t want them to just be critics, but to express themselves clearly and with intelligence instead,” he said.

“English is important for Sarawak to master as we move forward as a nation. However, Bahasa Melayu is still our national language and is of equal importance,” he said, adding that his ministry is planning to make the Premier’s Debate Challenge as its annual event.

Organised by MEITD, in partnership with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak branch and Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka Sarawak, the final round of the inaugural challenge will be held at the Borneo Cultures Museum here on November 8.

The Bahasa Melayu category will see the participation of 45 students from 16 secondary schools in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Dalat, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

In the English category, the debate is divided into Category A for the secondary school students and Category B for students of Form 6 and higher learning institutions.

The competition will see over 160 students showing their public speaking skills, with 93 students from Category A and 68 students from Category B.

Also present at the press conference was MEITD permanent secretary Datu Azmi Bujang.