Thousands throng cemeteries in Lambir for All Souls Day

MIRI (Nov 3): Thousands of Christian family members offered prayers and lit up candles on the graves of their loved ones during All Souls Day in Lambir here yesterday (Nov 2).

Some of them were held up in a traffic jam for over an hour to reach the Christian and Dayak cemeteries here all the way from Taman Tunku.

Special prayers were conducted at 5.30pm here by a priest from the Roman Catholic Church but many only managed to reach the site after it was already concluded.

The traffic jam and crowd started to build up from 4.30pm, but there was commendable discipline by the road users despite the serious congestion despite not having any Rela or other enforcement officers to help regulate traffic flow.

The normally dark, solemn place was transformed into a sea of candle-lit scenes at the Roman Catholic cemetery, Anglican Cemetery and also Dayak memorial park which were adjacent to each other.