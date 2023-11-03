Tiong says Wan Saiful should focus on court cases, calls him disrespectful of other religions, races

KUCHING (Nov 3): Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has hit back at Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who accused him of getting drunk in public.

Describing Wan Saiful as a “clean and holy” Opposition leader, the Bintulu MP suggested instead of minding other people’s business, the MP from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) should focus on the 18 money laundering charges to the tune of RM5.59 million against him.

“I would like to remind the supreme council member of Bersatu not to be too nosey until the extent that he cannot fix his own problems and, if he indeed wants to criticise others, to look first in the mirror,” Tiong said yesterday in a Facebook post, which included a video of him merry-making with people of various races during different occasions.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president said Wan Saiful should clear his court charges first before meddling with other people’s issues.

“Don’t raise things that are irrelevant just to divert attention from your issues, don’t think that by disparaging others the people will forget about what you have done,” he said.

Tiong said he would continue to follow the norms of his culture, religion, and race in addressing Wan Saiful accusing him of being a drunkard.

He pointed out it is also his right to take legal action against Wan Saiful since there was no proof that he was drunk.

“In Malaysia which has different races, religions, and cultures, Wan Saiful appears to not respect the cultures, religions, and races of others, or deliberately chooses to be ignorant until the point of not being open-minded and inclusive,” he said, suggesting Wan Saiful should quit politics if he continues with this attitude.

“If racial and religious issues persist, that would lead to the destruction of Malaysia, including discouraging well-meaning investors and potential tourists to come over,” he warned.

Besides being charged with 18 money laundering charges last month, Wan Saiful also failed in July to quash a charge of accepting an RM6.9 million bribe and another charge of soliciting an unspecified amount in relation to the Jana Wibawa initiative.

On Nov 1, Wan Saiful told Malaysiakini that getting “drunk” in public is still wrong no matter what a person’s race or religion is, therefore rejecting Tiong’s justification for his conduct at a recent event.

On Oct 31, Tiong had stressed in Parliament that as a non-Muslim Chinese, drinking alcohol is not an offence.

He said this when chiding Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from Bersatu, who had taken issue with the minister for consuming alcohol.

“Masjid Tanah raised an issue about me getting drunk, that I drank alcohol. I am not Muslim, what is wrong with me drinking?” Tiong questioned during the winding-up session for the Budget 2024 debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tiong also said MPs should focus on finding ways to develop the Malaysian economy instead of raising issues that could disturb peace and harmony in the country.

He also explained that he had been invited to Pelangai in Bentong, Pahang for a lantern festival.

“I drank and acted a bit foolish while playing with children at the event. This was part of Chinese culture. What is wrong with that?” he questioned.