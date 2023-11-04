Building quality homes is my hobby, says Susan

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Shareda Excellence Awards 2023 (Platinum) Top Property Man of the Year winner, Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen believes in building quality homes that are also affordable.

“As a property developer, I feel happy when I see people who are living happily (in their homes at the township she developed),” she said.

Susan told reporters that she considers property development as her hobby and interest.

“I completed my studies and joined my father’s (company) in property development. All those years I learned for 40 years from the beginning until now, and it has become my hobby.

“My hobby is to build quality homes for the people that are affordable,” Susan said at the Shareda Nite 2023: The Art of Music – A Night of Harmony held at the Magellan Sutera Harbour Resort on Friday evening.

She added that it was normal for people living in a housing area to want the best surrounding environment that are near to facilities such as schools, banks, places to eat, cinemas and also near to their workplace.

She also stressed that location is an important factor in a well-planned development.

Susan also attributed her 40 years experience as a property developer as well as her position as the former president of the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) to winning the Shareda Excellence Awards 2023 Top Property Man of the Year.

She served as Shareda president from 2009 to 2013.

“The award is Top Property Man of the Year but a woman can also win it,” she joked.

At the same time, WSG Group, where Susan is the managing director, also won the Shareda Excellence Awards 2023 (Gold) Excellence in Township Property Development Award @ Benoni.

With regards to the Benoni New Township developed by WSG Group, Susan said the source of her inspiration was her mother who hails from Benoni.

“It is my mother’s hometown,” she said.

She added that she decided to have a cinema at the property development because her mother enjoys watching movies at the cinema.

“Whatever they (the people) need, you go and provide and that is the best place for you to stay,” she said.

She also said the the cinema at the Benoni New Township will be officiated on December 10 and prior to the launching, there will be a two-week test run where people can see movies free of charge.

At the same time, the McDonald’s branch there will also be opened soon and the soft opening will be held on November 7.

On her future endeavors, Susan said that she plans to spread her wings to Tuaran.

“But it is still in the planning stage,” she said of the new township development project.

She added that the new project in Tuaran will also be a township development with residential and facilities such as a cinema, McDonald’s, supermarkets and so on.

“And of course the price will be affordable,” she said.

Last year, WSG Group was also awarded the Shareda “Best Developer for Township Development “.