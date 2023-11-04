Dr Sim: S’wakian youths encouraged to pursue healthcare careers

KUCHING (Nov 4): Sarawakian youths are encouraged to venture into healthcare to ensure the state can produce more experts and researchers capable of developing and adopting new technologies in the sector, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this aligns with the goal of improving the quality and delivery of healthcare services, adding that this was not only limited to the state, but also the nation.

“The youths are the future generation, and as medical practitioners, we must play a crucial role in opening doors for them to explore careers in medicine, starting by nurturing their interest from a young age.

“This will instill a deep sense of purpose in them, thereby contributing to the progress of the national healthcare system in the future,” the Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government said when officiating at the opening ceremony of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Open Day here today.

Around 600 school students, pupils and teachers attended the event.

Dr Sim highlighted that the hospital, offering a wide range of 76 healthcare and medical services, serves as the ideal place to cultivate the interests of the youths in this field.

He also said that the students as well as communities here should not think of SGH as just a public hospital, but a place where they can be part of and contribute to their own wellbeing.

“We don’t want you to just be part of it just because you are patients when you get sick; this is a place where everyone can learn something from it instead of just simply using its services.

“Students should realise that the future of our healthcare lies in their hands.

“As such, today’s program is not just about discussing the traditional role of doctors but also about providing insights into the various job opportunities available in the healthcare sector,” he said.

Also present at the event was SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung.