Exemption of diesel rationalisation: S’wak’s voices heard in Putrajaya, says Miri MP

MIRI (Nov 4): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has hailed the government’s decision of excluding the targeted diesel subsidies programme in Sarawak and Sabah under Budget 2024 as ‘the right move’.

The Angkatan Muda Keadilan Sarawak chairman regards this as indicating that Sarawak’s voices are being heard in the Unity Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Such move, adds Chiew, also underscores the consistent stand by Putrajaya, which has also granted similar treatment in subsidy for imported rice, where only Sabah and Sarawak can enjoy the subsidised price at RM31 per kilogramme.

“We have voiced the issues out to the party leadership to distinguish the conditions between East and Peninsular Malaysia, in that the Easy Malaysians have a more urgent demand for diesel consumption due to geographical reasons,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Anwar, in winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at policy-stage in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, said the retargeting of the diesel subsidy, in phases, would only be carried out in the peninsula.

Earlier this month, many four-wheel drive vehicles (4WD) owners in Sarawak had expressed concern about the diesel subsidy rationalisation, in that such a move would burn ‘large holes in their pockets.

Adding on, however, Chiew also advised 4WD owners to wait for further federal government’s announcements on the actual mechanism of the fuel subsidy cuts under Budget 2024, saying: “The subsidies would not be abolished entirely.”