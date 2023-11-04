Former Putatan MP returns to UPKO as division head

PUTATAN (Nov 4): Former Putatan member of parliament Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh is now leading the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) division in Putatan which has 2,100 members.

Marcus was UPKO Putatan division chief in early 2020 before leaving the party to join Solidarity Tanah Airku (STAR) in 2021.

UPKO president Datuk Ewon Benedict said with the “return” of the Putatan division party leader to UPKO, the party reactivated the Putatan UPKO division.

“We reactivated UPKO Putatan division which is being led by its former chief, Datuk Marcus, with a membership of 2,100 currently,” he said.

“This shows that after the leadership transition in the party, new members comprising of those who once were party members and party leaders as well as those who never joined any parties have joined UPKO,” he said after launching the UPKO Putatan division at Dewan Raya Kampung Duvanson Putatan on Saturday.

Ewon who is also Penampang member of parliament and Kadamaian assemblyman said that in the near future, he will be attending a ceremony to receive former UPKO members and new members in Keningau and at several divisions throughout Sabah.

“I see this as a form of support to the party and to the Unity Government for them to be part of the government administration process by stating their opinions and criticism to me including what I can bring for discussion either at cabinet, party leadership or Pakatan Harapan leadership or the unity secretariat,” he said.

“In the UPKO National Convention last September, I invited former leaders and members of the party to return to the party, as well as to new members. I asked present members not to label former leaders and members who left the party, but instead to welcome their return.

“I am happy because this was welcomed in Putatan today with witnessing the return of Datuk Marcus and the reactivation of this division which is led by professionals and former senior public service officers,” he said.