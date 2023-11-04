Indonesian succumbs to injuries after accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Nov 4): An Indonesian man succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital after he was knocked down by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Mile 17, Jalan Kuching-Serian at 10pm last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said he was crossing the highway when the MPV heading towards Serian crashed into him.

“The deceased suffered serious head injuries and was brought to the hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment around 2.36am this morning,” he said.

The deceased, who worked as a lorry attendant, was identified as Yanto Benggu, 34, from Indonesia.

The driver of the MPV, a 25-year-old male, did not suffer any physical injuries.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.