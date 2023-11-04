Jepak by-election: First-time voter excited, nervous to cast her ballot

BINTULU (Nov 4): First time voter Chrystal Janita Christopher today said she was excited and nervous to cast her first ever vote.

“This is my first time voting. I’m a bit nervous, but there are officers who showed me how to vote which makes everything easier,” said the 19-year-old when met by reporters after casting her ballot at the SK Bintulu polling station today.

Chrystal, who is from RPR Sebiew, is currently studying for a Diploma in Early Childhood Education in Kuching and was grateful to be able to fulfil her voting rights.

“This is a duty that needs to be fulfilled by every citizen in this country, especially the younger generation and new voters for Undi18,” she said.

Meanwhile, Azizi Nawawi said he has voted eight times and is used to hectic elections, but the voting atmosphere today was quite different and less lively.

“I think this is because it is only the by-election. Normally, we have all state constituencies involved like during the last state election,” said the 49-year-old.

Nevertheless, he said even though the situation is different, what is important is that he was able to exercise his voting rights to select Jepak’s new leader.

“What is important is to fulfil our responsibilities as citizens for continuous growth in Bintulu,” he said.