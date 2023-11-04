Jepak by-election sees 33 pct voter turnout as of 12pm, says EC

BINTULU (Nov 4): The Jepak by-election got off to a slow start with a voter turnout of 33 per cent as of 12pm, said Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said he saw this as rather unpleasant performance, and called on voters to go out to vote so the voting percentage can reach 65 per cent as initially targeted.

“The good weather conditions today should be fully utilised by voters to cast their ballots. We also called on all contesting political parties to encourage the people to go out and exercise their voting rights,” he told reporters when met at the SK Bintulu polling station today.

Abdul Ghani said the official results will be known by 9pm, considering the furthest location in the Jepak constituency is within an hour’s journey.

“We pray our weather will be good and there will be no disruptions in terms of calculation and so on,” he added.

He said the ballots will be calculated at the 14 polling stations and then collected at the tallying centre at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

Abdul Ghani said three polling stations will be closed early at 4pm while the 11 others will be closed at 5.30pm.

“So far, the EC has not received any reports on any issues during the by-election. From my visit earlier to four polling stations, two schools and two longhouses, the situation is calm and the voting process has been running smoothly,” he said.