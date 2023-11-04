Jepak by-election: Three polling centres close early

BINTULU (Nov 4): Three of the 14 polling centres for the Jepak state by-election were closed at 4pm today.

According to the Federal Government Gazette for the notice under sub-regulation 11(5A) voting time for the Jepak by-election, the three centres were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Annau, SK Sungai Setulan and Tabika Kemas Kuala Segan.

The remaining 11 polling centres will close at 5.30pm.

According to the Election Commission (EC), as of 3 pm, the voter turnout stood at 45 per cent.

The Jepak by-election is a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidate (GPS) Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Phing. – Bernama