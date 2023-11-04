Jepak by-election: Voters come early to cast ballots after polling stations open

BINTULU (Nov 4): Voters showed up early to cast their ballots in the Jepak by-election when the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bintulu officially opened at 7.30am.

All appeared calm as of 8am, based on The Borneo Post’s observation, and the weather proved fair as well.

After the polling station was open for half an hour, more people were seen entering with smiles on their faces.

A total of 22,731 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots today at 14 polling stations comprising 45 polling channels.

Returning Officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey, when contacted earlier, said the polling stations are open from 7.30am and will be closed at 5.30pm.

The official result for the by-election is expected to be known by 9pm from the tallying centre at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

According to the Election Commission, out of 22,804 registered voters, the Jepak polling district has the highest registered voters at 8,755, followed by Sungai Nyigu with 3,739 and RPR Sebiew 3,301 voters.

Statistics showed voters aged between 21 and 29 are the highest with 4,952, followed by voters aged 30-39 (4,649).

The new voters group aged 18 to 20 stands at 1,615.

The by-election will see a three-cornered fight between Iskandar Turkee contesting under Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.