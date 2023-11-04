Kuching City South mayor highlights S’wak-China historical ties going beyond trade at Nanning roundtable meet

KUCHING (Nov 4): Kuching City South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng highlighted the significant relationship between Sarawak and China in his speech at the Roundtable Conference in Nanning, China yesterday.

He said although trade had been a key link between the two sides, the ongoing ties had gone beyond that.

“Sarawak and China have established a trade relationship since time immemorial.

“For instance, the bird’s nests from cave swiftlets have attracted traders and travellers to this part of Borneo (Sarawak) for centuries. The nests remain one of our most important export products, now being cultivated in swiftlet houses across Sarawak.

“The caves themselves are protected by domestic legislation as a national park, and would soon be listed under Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization),” he said.

Adding on, Wee also spoke about other key trade centres that had once existed in Sarawak.

“It is widely believed among many researchers that the Santubong peninsula was the site of the ancient city of Poni, which flourished between the seventh century and 13th century, to the extent that it had an ambassador from China.

“The Sarawak Museum Department is dedicated to conserving the site itself, as well as the artefacts found in the area, ranging from Chinese ceramics to objects associated with the early Hindu community.

“These objects are currently on display in Kuching City, where we inaugurated the Borneo Cultures Museum in 2022, a world-class institution. The museum’s expansion and improvement represent a significant development for one of the oldest museum institutions in Southeast Asia.

“It is responsible for preserving cultural artefacts and heritage sites across the state through the Sarawak Heritage Council.

“They include numerous buildings dating back to the Brooke era, the British family who ruled Sarawak for 100 years. Among them is the Chinese History Museum in Kuching, formerly the Chinese Court of Law and the Chamber of Commerce,” he said.

Wee also talked about the role of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) in actively maintaining the parks, gardens, and streets in areas under its jurisdiction.