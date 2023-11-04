Labuan MP Suhaili accepts Bersatu’s decision to replace him with Radzi Jidin

LABUAN (Nov 4): Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman has accepted the decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) leadership to replace him as the Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan divisional chief.

He said he remains a Bersatu member despite these leadership changes.

Suhaili believes the decision to replace him, particularly in the Labuan division, would not adversely impact Labuan Bersatu, as he remains a party member.

“The future of the division is beyond my control but it is a fact that the establishment of Labuan Bersatu is the result of my efforts and the strong support of local backers.

“And the decision to appoint new leaders for the Federal Territory and Labuan is the prerogative of the party’s leadership,” he told reporters here today.

The change in leadership was announced by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin on (Thursday) November 2, that Bersatu’s supreme council has appointed Bersatu vice-president Datuk Radzi Jidin as the new Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan division chief, replacing Suhaili.

This decision was made pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary proceedings against Suhaili and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, both of whom declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on October 12 and October 30, respectively.

Suhaili on October 30 issued a statement declaring his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after taking into consideration the grievances of the people of Labuan who are burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.

Suhaili also declared support for Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Labuan Bersatu division in a statement on November 1 said it has thrown its weight behind the decision of its divisional chief Suhaili for declaring support for the prime minister and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajij Mohd Noor.

This endorsement has received unanimous backing from Labuan Bersatu’s divisional committee, Youth, and Women’s wings, as they believe it will facilitate Labuan’s future development and progress.

Suhaili, who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur, further re-affirmed his endorsement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, citing alignment with the aspirations of Labuan’s populace.

He said that on October 30, marking one year he became an Opposition MP, he fulfilled his promise to the people of Labuan who desired to see Labuan no longer represented by an opposition lawmaker.

“The decision to back Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim resonated with the desires of Labuan residents, who wished for Labuan to no longer be an opposition parliamentary seat,” he said.

He emphasised the challenges faced by Labuan residents, including the increasing cost of living, job scarcity, and economic constraints.

Suhaili said without support for the prime minister, Labuan would continue to lag behind.

On his recent meeting with the prime minister, he said that it went well and was highly productive.

“During almost an hour-long conversation, the prime minister displayed keen responsiveness to the various issue plaguing the people of Labuan.

Suhaili said the prime minister expressed his intention to visit Labuan in December, subject to his work schedule, to gain a deeper understanding of the island’s situation and explore ways to enhance its economy. ― Bernama