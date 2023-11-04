Len Talif conferred Leadership Legacy in Digital Entrepreneurship award at IBR Borneo Awards 2023

KUCHING (Nov 4): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) chairman Datuk Len Talif Salleh was awarded the Leadership Legacy in Digital Entrepreneurship award at the International Business Review Borneo Awards 2023 on Friday.

A press statement from Tegas said this award recognised his contribution and important role as its chairman in supporting the state government’s initiative to develop Digital Entrepreneurs and Digital Innovation ecosystem in Sarawak.

It said since its establishment in 2012, various initiatives and programmes have been carried out by Tegas under Len Talif’s leadership, starting with helping the state government in promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among Sarawakians.

“Among the programmes implemented include the Sarawak Career and Training Fair, Friends of Tegas Seminar and National Service Programme TVET Day,” read the press release.

It added that in line with the vision of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg , the role of Tegas was expanded to empower start-up companies and promote STEM education to prepare the younger generation in facing the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Tegas said that Len Talif’s leadership is credited for being trusted by the Premier to develop the Tegas Digital Village in 2017.

“The International Business Review Borneo Awards 2023 is a prestigious corporate award in Malaysia.

“The award is intended for giving recognition to the public and private sectors that have achieved various success and excellence, in addition to recognising their services and contributions to Sarawak,” said the press release.