Man found dead in Senadin’s Promin Jaya residence

MIRI (Nov 4): A lifeless body was uncovered within a residence in Promin Jaya in Senadin here on Friday night.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) Sarawak Operation Centre received a request for assistance from the Lutong Police at 7.46pm to gain access to the residence, said a spokesperson.

Subsequently, Bomba Sarawak directed a team from the Lutong station to proceed to the residence. Upon their arrival, there was no need for an operation as the police had already gained entry to the house.

The 46-year-old male resident was declared deceased by paramedics from the Health Ministry, according to the spokesperson.

The operation concluded at 9.13pm, with the cause of death remaining subject to ongoing investigation.