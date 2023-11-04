Miraculous escape for Lambo driver in Jln Santubong crash

KUCHING (Nov 4): A Lamborghini driver defied the odds today, narrowly escaping a potentially fatal crash when he lost control of his sports car and veered off the road at Jalan Santubong here.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported the heart-stopping moment as the chrome-wrapped Lamborghini careened dangerously before coming to a rest by the roadside.

Despite the substantial damage inflicted on the luxury sports car, the driver emerged unscathed, much to the astonishment of onlookers.

Remarkably, no injuries were sustained, and the driver remained composed throughout the ordeal.

As of the time of this report, there was no indication of a police report being filed by the vehicle’s owner, and the reasons behind the accident and the details surrounding it remained unknown.