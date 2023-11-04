MMEA detains two local fishermen for fishing with trawls in Tanjung Manis

MUKAH (Nov 4): Two local fishermen were caught by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) while they were busy fishing using a trawl at 11.34am on Thursday.

According to Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone director Commander Gilbert Tinggak Numpang, the arrest was the result of information and public complaints from the maritime community in the area.

“The result of the inspection of the boat found there was a skipper and a local crewmate aged between 42 and 43 on board,” he said in a statement today.

During the inspection, the MMEA seized fishing equipment, trawls and boats.

The suspects and seized items were brought to the Tanjung Manis Terminal Jetty for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for having violated the valid conditions of the licence.

MMEA reminds all maritime communities to comply with legal regulations before carrying out any activity at sea and welcomes information and complaints about any suspicious activities or accidents at sea.

The maritime community can directly contact the MERS 999 line or the Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 010-5063293.