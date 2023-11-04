NGOs help six longhouses in Bintulu get clean water supply

BINTULU (Nov 4): LDS Charities and Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) join forces with Bintulu Bakas Team to provide clean water to rural communities in Sarawak under the ‘HOPE Care ~ Basis of Life’ project.

RCBC president Allen Wong Ching Seng said that with RM352,876 in generous sponsorship from LDS Charities, procurement and delivery of water system building material would be made for six longhouses namely Rumah Semangat, Rumah Enjan, Rumah Jan, Rumah Gelayan, Rumah Tait and Rumah Menggat.

“In view of the rainy season, year end, and start of seasonal holidays, the proposed completion of this project will be somewhere in the middle of May 2024,” he said.

Since 2011, RCBC has been at the forefront of fire prevention efforts, successfully implementing 156 longhouse fire prevention projects up until 2015.

“Through these projects, RCBC gained invaluable insights into the challenges faced by rural communities, particularly in relation to clean water accessibility.

“River and groundwater pollution emerged as significant obstacles to ensuring a safe and reliable water supply for these communities,” he said.

This year, a breakthrough has been achieved thanks to the invaluable collaboration with the Health Divisional Office, led by Dr Melvin Chung, who is also a dedicated member of RCBC, and the committed team of Bakas led by Chuo Hock Soon.

This partnership has enabled RCBC to take a significant step towards fulfilling its mission of providing essential support to rural communities.

“These six longhouses, which had previously faced long waiting times due to location and logistical constraints, have now been secured.

“RCBC and LDS Charities share a common commitment to environmental stewardship, recognising that access to clean water is a fundamental right for all inhabitants of Mother Earth,” Wong said.

The need for clean water in rural Sarawak remains acute, and this initiative is a pivotal step towards addressing this pressing issue.

LDS Charities and RCBC call upon local enterprises and the broader community to join in this vital mission, and by supporting this initiative, partners not only contribute to the provision of clean water but also the overall health and well-being of the communities.

Bintulu Health Officer Dr Melvin Chung Hsien Liang, at the ‘Hope Care-Basis of Life’ rural water supply project symbolic kick-off ceremony on Thursday, said the project is collaboration between Bintulu Divisional Health Office, RCBC and LDSC.

He said the Bakas (Water supply and Environmental Sanitation) unit of Bintulu Divisional Health Office is responsible for ensuring the availability of safe drinking water supply and providing adequate sanitation for the rural community in Bintulu division.

“Every year, without fail, we are allocated rural water and sanitation projects by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM).

“However, the number of projects allocated is insufficient and did not fulfil the needs of our community.

“This year, we are allocated three rural water projects by KKM. With the contributions of LDSC and RCBC, we are able to provide clean rural water supply to six extra longhouses in Bintulu division,” said Chung.

LDSC Sarawak representative Sandy Hall said in North America, they take water for granted, but in rural communities here, clean water is needed.

“A boarding school north of Sibu that we recently visited requires drinking water to be trucked-in, and uses polluted river water for washing and other purposes.

“It gives us pause to see these needs in the simple things we often take for granted,” he said.

He added that humanitarian needs are very great, and the work needed to meet those needs is very great, but LDSC cannot do it alone.

He said RCBC is their connection on the ground throughout the state, helping LDSC meet with officials and groups and help them find projects to help with.