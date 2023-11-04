No untoward incidents in Jepak by-election voting process, says S’wak deputy CP

BINTULU (Nov 4): The voting process for the Jepak by-election today has been running smoothly so far, said Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata.

“So far, it has gone smoothly and is under control. No untoward incidents have occurred,” he said when met by reporters during his visit to the SK Bintulu polling station.

He also advised all registered voters to come and carry out their responsibility before the 14 polling stations close at 5.30pm.

“Don’t worry, come fulfill your responsibilities as a voter,” he said, adding that 642 policemen are on duty during the voting process to control the situation and ensure the safety of the people.

According to the Election Commission, the turnout for the by-election was 22 per cent as of 10am.

There are 22,731 registered voters in the Jepak constituency.