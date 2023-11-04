Our eating habits: A personal perspective

BETWEEN June and October this year, I had lost almost 8kg – if you met me today walking down the street, you’d be able to tell visibly the fact just by seeing how loosely my shirt and trousers hang on my body, and it’s especially telling around the neck, shoulders and chest.

The reason has been that I’ve not been eating well – or at least my regular intake of food has reduced and lessened since around the beginning of June. My medical experts are at a loss and have given several explanations from a recent bout of illness, which had me hospitalised for eight days, to the after-effects of a new drug trial that I had signed up for.

The symptom of having no taste in my palate was akin to one of those affecting Covid-19 sufferers but I had tested negative at numerous times.

It was also theorised that certain people would always test negative, despite having some of the symptoms of the ailment.

Be that as it may – my eating habits and my taste for certain foods have changed rather drastically in the past four months – and this is my story.

I experienced a rather bad and nasty shock to my system after over-indulging in a combination of strange new food, coupled with a drink (non-alcoholic) that I had for the first time, plus a mix of spirits and beers, which had caused my system to throw it all up at 3am. This, in itself, was unusual as I had seldom vomitted after drinking, even after the most extreme episodes.

I could feel the very next day that my system had taken a turn for the worse as my usual good appetite for food and drinks did not recover fully since. A few weeks prior to this, I had already lost a few kilogrammes and I could tell as I had to go up a couple of notches on my belt.

We are all creatures of habit – as such, most of us go through life doing the same stuff every day, and it usually starts with the food and drinks we consume.

What is your usual breakfast fare? As for me, eating at home, it would involve two (if I’m really famished, then three) eggs – done either soft boiled (six minutes doubly-dunked in a container) or creamily scrambled a la French (with a dash of milk, pepper, dried herbs and Aroma – or Knoff liquid seasoning) slowly stirred over very low heat; a piece of white sourdough spread with ‘Vegemite’ and ‘Lurpak’ butter, and a cup of black coffee (usually instant Nescafé Gold Blend).

If I eat out, it would be pot-luck and depending on the mood (or friend’s suggestion) the usual suspects of ‘kolo mee’, ‘laksa’, ‘Nyonya popiah’, Penang prawn noodles (or ‘char kueh tiaw’), ‘kampua’, chicken rice, ‘charsio paos’, ‘roti canai’ or ‘mee Jawa’; or sometimes, a more exotic and expensive fare like mixed pork soup or fresh fish noodles (Sabah-style).

We can also be adventurous and try out new places and new offerings once a while – suffice to say that the range can be surprisingly wide, but the results at best are mostly mixed.

If breakfast is a large and filling one, I would usually just skip lunch and have dinner at around 7pm. I really admire (or rather am bemused) at those who must have their three (or four, if you include a supper) meals a day, at almost ‘fixed time schedules’ due to work hours or body clock – and many do!

Before going to the office at home between 6.30am and 7.30am, depending on schedules for children’s transportation, etc; or if they skip this part, going out from the workplace to eat outside at between 9.30am to 10.30am.

Then again during lunch break, it’s a second meal between noon and 2pm.

Some even have space for tea-breaks.

Then home for dinner at between 6.30pm and 8pm.

For the habitual supper fans, one last snack before bed – could be anytime, really – just crackers or biscuits and a cuppa Milo, or even a quick Maggi instant noodle.

We are what we eat. From the perspective of my parents and theirs, a full meal would always include rice as the main staple, with a rather balanced diet of meat, vegetables and a soup (seafood tends to be optional) – at times, there’d be the extra addition of a tinned or canned food like luncheon meat, corned beef or Yeo’s curry chicken.

If Mum’s busy and didn’t have a lot of time to prepare the food, we’d always happily accept eggs done any style – sunny side up, omelettes or more fancifully whipped up with Bovril or some spring or big onions.

Campbell soups too are most welcomed by my siblings and I.

Today, the world has changed. I could visually see and experience for myself the entire evolution and revolution of the eating habits of my generation vis-à-vis the current one, and the scenario is not a healthy one.

Since the coming of the real ‘fast food giants’ of folks like KFC and McDonald’s, it has been obvious to observe that from a generation and a nation of growing children who had looked and appeared fit, trim and healthy.

We have today many issues and problems with obesity, diabetes and many other ailments that have afflicted the younger generation. I have also seen the growth of the pharmaceutical industry with more pharmacies being opened up, as well as optical shops (a higher incidence of youngsters needing corrective spectacles).

Sure, you can say it’s all due to our population growth and all that, but the percentages of those afflicted would tell a very different story.

The prevalence and proliferation of hundreds of fast food stalls in the myriad food courts have also contributed to ‘fast, easy and convenient’ local foods that can be most times oily, salty, MSG-saturated and unhygienically prepared.

Children now do not cycle or walk to school or play in the open fields. They are mostly found in the hundreds of after-school tuition centres taking up a second or third language.

The ‘kia-su’ parents would have them study music, arts or drawing, and/or other specialised activities – from jiu-jitsu to swimming to mental arithmetic. During their own free time, they’d not be reading or watching educational television or listening to music; they’d be playing games on their devices or chatting up friends online – all the while snacking away on some junk food they’d just bought from the corner store or supermarket.

They’d sit and eat, and just get obese.

Their parents are no better. They encourage the intake and consumption of fast food, either eating out at one of the hundreds joints or calling in by Grab or Panda food delivery.

Usually they don’t have time to prep a decent healthy meal, especially if both parents are working. The luckier ones with elders who stay with them will get better fed and have a balanced meal or two on a daily basis. Those who get catered ‘meals on wheels’ are at the mercy of the caterers.

Is there a solution for all this? Sadly it’s just not good enough to set aside a certain day or even days for a decent home-cooked healthy meal together as a family. Some folks do make it a habit to eat together as a family at least once a week on a weekend night, and make their best effort to ensure that good wholesome food is being served.

But for the remaining five or six days and nights of fast food or simply what you can grab would out-balance the good.

Yes, we are what we eat. The modern ailments of today are preventable.

We consume far too much over processed foods of all kinds, and if we were to scrutinise and read the labels or tags of whatever food products we are buying, we would be able to see that the added-on chemicals, preservatives, sodium, sugar and other artificial materials that are slowly but surely doing harm to our body’s organs, but we wouldn’t feel it right away or even in a few weeks or months.

It would take years of consuming such food-like materials till our bodies tell us: “Enough!” – by then, it’d usually be too late.

Where possible, eat locally-produced foods of all kinds, as freshly as they come, without any additives or chemicals in them, be they meat, seafood, vegetables, fruits or drinks.

I am not saying eat organic at all – most organics are just hyped-up produce sold at higher prices and the benefits are not really there (I’m generalising, but just be more discerning with organic foods).

My good friend Dr Michael Jesudason, who used to work at the Normah Medical Specialists Centre (he’s retired and has gone back to California some time back), used to ask me every time we met: “How’s your appetite?” instead of “How are you?”

According to him, it’s one’s appetite, and not overall health, that makes the difference between how well you really are in your overall wellbeing, versus just how well you might think that you feel.

Losing one’s appetite for food is not a good sign. Today, I know at last exactly what he had meant.

Bon appétit, and do your utmost to eat healthily!