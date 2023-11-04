Pastor in Miri loses RM430,000 to investment scam

MIRI (Nov 4): A local pastor incurred losses amounting to RM430,000 after he was deceived into joining an investment scheme that was promoted on social media.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) received a police report lodged by the victim, a man in his late 40s, on Friday.

“It started on July 19 when the victim was browsing Facebook at home, when he was drawn to an advertisement on overseas stock investments uploaded by a Facebook account holder.

“Following the steps shown on the advertisement, he was later included in a WhatsApp group, and dealt with a woman named ‘Yuki’, who said she would help in the purchase of the stocks.

“Interested victims then placed their ‘investments’ via a web link,” said Mohd Azman in a statement, adding that those joining were each promised an initial return of 10 per cent within a week after having invested.

“The pastor then made 11 transactions amounting to RM430,000 in stages, to three different bank accounts, starting from the beginning of September until the end of October.

“He then realised he had been cheated when ‘Yuki’ asked him to make an additional payment of RM300,000, when he only made a profit of around RM3,000 from the investment,” he said.

In view of this, Mohd Azman advised the public to only invest through the legitimate platforms registered with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC).

“Also, seek financial advice only from registered agents. Do not easily believe in an investment that offers lucrative profits within a short period of time,” he stressed.

To check the legitimacy of companies and websites offering any financial service, go to www.bnm.gov.my or call BNM Telelink 1-300-88-5465.

Alternatively, go to www.sc.com.my or call SC on 03-6204 8999.

To report cybercrimes and scams, contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997.

In addition, do check the phone numbers and bank accounts of those offering suspicious schemes, on the ‘Check Scammers CCID’ application or via https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/, before making any financial transactions.