Projects, assistance channeled to Sepanggar constituents – MP

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Various projects and assistance have been channeled to the people of Sepanggar in the third quarter of 2023, said Member of Parliament Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

Speaking at the third session of Sepanggar Parliamentary Town Hall at Menggatal on Saturday, Mustapha said most of the assistance were given to the needy people in the constituency in the past four months.

“From July to October 2023, a total of 2.59 million litres of clean water have been given as an emergency measure to help those in areas with water disruption.

“Meanwhile, a total of RM251,642 financial aid was given to several NGOs to help them carry out programmes in this constituency.

“My office also spent a total of RM179,346 repairing dilapidated houses and infrastructure in the kampung areas,” he said.

Mustapha also told the audience that Sepanggar parliamentary office had handed over RM108,404 worth of kitchen supplies to needy families under the Khidmat Komuniti Madani programme in the past four months.

On welfare aid, he also said RM58,160 had been disbursed to help unfortunate people in Sepanggar.

“For education development in Sepanggar, my office also spent RM54,900 through Parent-Teacher Associations to empower our students in their school.

“Meanwhile, to promote cultural and sports activities, we also distributed assistance amounting RM33,144 in the past four months,” he said, adding that RM30,532 donation had been also given to religious bodies to carry out their community programmes.

Mustapha also mentioned that RM27,000 was given to students who obtained excellent results in STPM, RM21,300 for students pursuing TVET under TVET Madani and RM14,064 for school facilities.

During his speech, he also announced that Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR) for Sepanggar parliamentary has reached 93 per cent, with 22 completed projects, while three more projects are expected to be ready before the year end.

He also shared the progress of various infrastructure projects in the whole Sepanggar area.

The Sepanggar Parliamentary Town Hall was also attended by Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim and representatives from various government departments and agencies to directly answer questions from the audience.

Mustapha also said he would be conducting the final Town Hall session in December before presenting his 2023 reports to the people of Sepanggar.