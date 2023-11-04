Release mechanism of Bumi lots to zero year – Shareda

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) has appealed to the State Government to ease the release mechanism of Bumiputera lots from five years to zero year.

“In addition to this, every Bumiputra purchaser will continue to enjoy a 5% discount on top of existing discounts.

“The pre-assigned bumiputera lots will be replaced by any available lots in the development that the bumiputera buyer is able to select any preferred lot,” said Shareda president Datuk Chua Soon Ping at the Shareda Nite 2023: The Art of Music – A Night of Harmony here on Friday.

In his speech, Chua said that project overhang and abandonment issues demand their attention.

“We propose strict project fund utilization, self-regulation through project certification, and an update of payment schedules to reflect modern construction practices.

“Amendments to existing bills have not proven as effective as hoped. Our statistics show that these amendments were intended to reduce project abandonment but have, in fact, led to an increase in the abandoned units,” he said.

Chua explained that one of the main causes of this issue is the leveraging of funds, with funds from one project being diverted to another.

“To address this, we propose that funds derived from buyers be utilized strictly for the same project. Self-regulation, through the appointment of project architects or quantity surveyors to certify and verify all expenditures, will be crucial before buyers’ funds (End Finance) can be disbursed.

“Furthermore, the schedule of payments, specifically Schedule G and H, should be updated to reflect modern construction practices. For example, the stage quoting the ‘Completion of External and Internal plastering’, this is traditionally referred to the plastering application to the surface of brickwork. However, nowadays, skim coating is applied to concrete surfaces. Additionally, the completion of high-rise car parks is not adequately reflected in the current payment schedule too. It’s worth noting that the architect is responsible for certifying the stage of completion, and with these issues, they may be hesitant to sign off on questionable stages of completion. These changes will ensure a fair and transparent process and help reduce disputes in the industry,” he said.

On the Sabah-MM2h Programme, Chua said that they have been actively promoting the programme for the past two years.

“This initiative is a tool to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and stimulate the market. The Sabah State Government has granted approval for the Sabah-MM2H program, which adapts the general MM2H requirements to be state-specific, better tailored to the Sabah market,” he said.

He added that the programme not only serves as a catalyst for FDI into the Sabah market but also promises a ripple effect on various sectors, including business, tourism, startups and foreign interest in Sabah.

Chua said Shareda has contributed more than billions worth of development projects across Sabah as it reaches its 45th year milestone.

He said these projects span across the residential, commercial, industrial and tourism properties.

He added that the dynamics of the property market have evolved significantly and they are now facing many more challenges than ever before.

In his speech, Chua also said that effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders is their strategic choice.

“We believe in the power of collective leadership, and we are determined to foster a collaborative atmosphere with housing authorities, financiers, architects, contractors and various other professionals involved in the real estate development industry. It is crucial to ensure that ideas are shared, challenges are met with collective wisdom and that projects are planned meticulously to achieve success,” he said.

At the same time, he said that compliance and disclosure actions are fundamental for protecting the interests of both project funders and buyers.

“We propose that all expenditures from buyer-derived funds be certified and verified by project architects or quantity surveyors. In addition, we advocate for regular reports summarizing the funds disbursement to be submitted to the Housing Controller every six months until project completion,” Chua said.

He added that to address the challenges faced by developers, especially those who are new to the industry, Shareda is actively promoting awareness and knowledge sharing.

“We envision courses provided by Shareda Institute and other reputable bodies where inputs from lawyers regarding housing laws and developer responsibilities under SPA agreements and APDL licenses are shared, architects provide insights into plan submission procedures, bankers explain current lending requirements for bridging loan, end financing and term loans, and land surveyors cover the latest revisions of subsidiary titles.”

He also said that to facilitate ongoing education and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for developers, Shareda Institute has been established to focus on raising awareness of the risks associated with property development, the use of cutting-edge technologies like Big Data and AI to avoid project overhang, implementing green building and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and understanding the dynamics on the subject of financial leveraging by banks based on market conditions.

In his speech, Chua also said that AI and Big Data integration can revolutionize their industry.

“It can help mitigate project abandonment and overhang by ensuring funds are used exclusively for the intended projects. We’ve already seen the potential of AI and Big Data in reducing abandoned projects, and we aim to replicate this success throughout the state of Sabah,” he said.

He also said that in view of the climate crisis in the context of sustainability and environmental responsibility, Shareda advocates for the construction of more green buildings and the promotion of sustainable development.

“We call upon governments to incentivize developers to make Sabah a greener place. Currently, there are only 10 green-certified buildings in the region, and with the right incentives, we hope to see 20 more in the next three to five years,” he said.